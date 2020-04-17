Shares of AMSC Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Amer Supercondtr (NASDAQ:AMSC) on February 28th, 2020 at $6.70. In approximately 2 months, Amer Supercondtr has returned 19.70% as of today's recent price of $5.38.

Over the past year, Amer Supercondtr has traded in a range of $4.40 to $12.67 and is now at $5.38, 22% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

American Superconductor Corporation, doing business AMSC, generates renewable energy. The Company offers electric control systems, generators and drivetrains, power converters, and utility voltage solutions, as well as other related products. AMSC serves clients worldwide.

