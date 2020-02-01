Shares of AMRC Up 10.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ameresco Inc-A (NYSE:AMRC) on November 12th, 2019 at $15.92. In approximately 2 months, Ameresco Inc-A has returned 10.55% as of today's recent price of $17.60.

Over the past year, Ameresco Inc-A has traded in a range of $13.11 to $18.05 and is now at $17.60, 34% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Ameresco Inc. is an integrated electric energy corporation. The Company supplies a range of energy solutions, including energy cogeneration, hydro electric, and renewable energy facilities.

