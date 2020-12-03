Shares of AMKR Down 17.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Amkor Tech Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) on February 25th, 2020 at $10.85. In approximately 2 weeks, Amkor Tech Inc has returned 17.00% as of today's recent price of $9.01.

Over the past year, Amkor Tech Inc has traded in a range of $6.41 to $15.25 and is now at $9.01, 40% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides semiconductor packaging and test services. The Company offers deep submicron wafer fabrication, wafer probe testing, integrated circuit packaging assembly and design, final testing, reliability testing, burn-in, and electrical characterization.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Amkor Tech Inc.

Log in and add Amkor Tech Inc (AMKR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.