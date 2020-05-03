Shares of AMGN Down 4.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) on January 27th, 2020 at $223.05. In approximately 1 month, Amgen Inc has returned 4.06% as of today's recent price of $214.00.

Amgen Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $244.99 and a 52-week low of $166.30 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $215.11 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Amgen Inc. is an independent biotechnology medicines company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets medicines for grievous illnesses. The Company focuses solely on human therapeutics and concentrates on innovating novel medicines based on advances in cellular and molecular biology.

