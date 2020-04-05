Shares of AMCX Down 37.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Amc Networks-A (NASDAQ:AMCX) on January 24th, 2020 at $37.86. In approximately 3 months, Amc Networks-A has returned 37.51% as of today's recent price of $23.66.

Over the past year, Amc Networks-A has traded in a range of $19.65 to $60.28 and is now at $23.66, 20% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

AMC Networks Inc. operates as a holding company which produces independent films and original programming through its subsidiaries. The Company broadcasts and distributes its content on television, through online streaming services and on mobile platforms.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Amc Networks-A.

