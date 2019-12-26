Shares of AMC Down 26.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Amc Entertainmen (NYSE:AMC) on October 2nd, 2019 at $10.23. In approximately 3 months, Amc Entertainmen has returned 26.94% as of today's recent price of $7.47.

Over the past year, Amc Entertainmen has traded in a range of $7.31 to $17.07 and is now at $7.47, 2% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1% lower and 1.45% lower over the past week, respectively.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides theatrical exhibition services. AMC Entertainment offers movie theaters in the United states, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

