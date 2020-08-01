Shares of AMBC Up 29.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ambac Financial (NASDAQ:AMBC) on June 19th, 2019 at $16.47. In approximately 7 months, Ambac Financial has returned 29.93% as of today's recent price of $21.40.

Ambac Financial share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.95 and a 52-week low of $14.45 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $21.40 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a holding company provides financial guarantee, insurance, and financial management services. The Company, through its subsidiaries, insures municipal and structured finance obligations. Ambac provides investment agreements, interest rate swaps, investment management advisory, and cash management services to states and municipalities.

