Shares of ALR Up 30.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Alere Inc (:ALR) on November 18th, 2016 at $38.98. In approximately 39 months, Alere Inc has returned 30.81% as of today's recent price of $50.99.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alere Inc have traded between a low of $0.00 and a high of $0.00 and are now at $50.99, which is -100% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Alere, Inc. offers patient diagnosis, monitoring, and health management services. The Company produces consumer and professional medical diagnostic products, as well as monitors patients for pre-eclampsia and who are prescribed warfarin for atrial fibrillation.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Alere Inc shares.

Log in and add Alere Inc (ALR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.