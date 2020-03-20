Shares of ALLY Down 53.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY) on February 19th, 2020 at $28.45. In approximately 1 month, Ally Financial I has returned 53.92% as of today's recent price of $13.11.

Over the past year, Ally Financial I has traded in a range of $10.22 to $35.42 and is now at $13.11, 28% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

Ally Financial Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The Company offers automotive financial services. Ally Financial serves clients in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ally Financial I.

