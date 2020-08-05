Shares of ALLY Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY) on April 9th, 2020 at $16.88. In approximately 4 weeks, Ally Financial I has returned 16.05% as of today's recent price of $14.17.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ally Financial I have traded between a low of $10.22 and a high of $35.42 and are now at $14.17, which is 39% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

Ally Financial Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The Company offers automotive financial services. Ally Financial serves clients in the United States.

