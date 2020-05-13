Shares of ALLE Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE) on April 7th, 2020 at $95.22. In approximately 1 month, Allegion Plc has returned 7.37% as of today's recent price of $102.24.

In the past 52 weeks, Allegion Plc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $77.37 and a high of $139.24 and are now at $102.24, 32% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Allegion PLC provides security products and solutions. The Company offers mechanical and electronic security products, services, and systems to keep people and places safe. Allegion serves commercial, institutional, and residential customers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Allegion Plc.

Log in and add Allegion Plc (ALLE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.