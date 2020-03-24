Shares of ALK Down 65.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) on December 3rd, 2019 at $67.04. In approximately 4 months, Alaska Air Group has returned 65.11% as of today's recent price of $23.39.

Alaska Air Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $72.22 and a 52-week low of $20.02 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $24.11 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is an airline holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides air services to passengers in multiple destinations. Alaska Air also provide freight and mail services, primarily to and within the state of Alaska and on the West Coast.

