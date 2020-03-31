Shares of ALB Down 31.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) on February 27th, 2020 at $82.84. In approximately 1 month, Albemarle Corp has returned 31.82% as of today's recent price of $56.48.

Over the past year, Albemarle Corp has traded in a range of $48.89 to $99.40 and is now at $56.48, 16% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Albemarle Corporation produces specialty chemicals. The Company offers plastics, polymers, and elastomers, as well as cleaning products, agricultural compounds, pharmaceuticals, photographic chemicals, drilling compounds, and biocides. Albemarle focuses on lithium, bromine, refining catalysts, and applied surface treatment. Albemarle markets its products globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Albemarle Corp.

Log in and add Albemarle Corp (ALB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.