Shares of ALB Down 29.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) on February 27th, 2020 at $82.84. In approximately 1 month, Albemarle Corp has returned 29.67% as of today's recent price of $58.26.

Albemarle Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $99.40 and a 52-week low of $48.89 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $58.26 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Albemarle Corporation produces specialty chemicals. The Company offers plastics, polymers, and elastomers, as well as cleaning products, agricultural compounds, pharmaceuticals, photographic chemicals, drilling compounds, and biocides. Albemarle focuses on lithium, bromine, refining catalysts, and applied surface treatment. Albemarle markets its products globally.

