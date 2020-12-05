Shares of AJX Up 31.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) on April 7th, 2020 at $5.93. In approximately 1 month, Great Ajax Corp has returned 31.48% as of today's recent price of $7.79.

Great Ajax Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.96 and a 52-week low of $3.96 and are now trading 97% above that low price at $7.79 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage-based loan assets secured by single and multi family residences, commercial retail, and residential properties.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Great Ajax Corp shares.

