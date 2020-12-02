Shares of AJRD Up 16.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aerojet Rocketdy (NYSE:AJRD) on January 3rd, 2020 at $46.84. In approximately 1 month, Aerojet Rocketdy has returned 16.25% as of today's recent price of $54.45.

Over the past year, Aerojet Rocketdy has traded in a range of $30.11 to $54.96 and is now at $54.45, 81% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures propulsion systems for defense and space applications, as well as armaments for precision tactical and long-range weapon systems applications. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings also provides real estate services, including entitlement, sale, and leasing.

