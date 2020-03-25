Shares of AIV Down 48.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Apartment Invest (NYSE:AIV) on February 27th, 2020 at $50.95. In approximately 4 weeks, Apartment Invest has returned 48.32% as of today's recent price of $26.33.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Apartment Invest have traded between a low of $24.53 and a high of $55.68 and are now at $26.33, which is 7% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

Apartment Investment & Management Company is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The trust owns a geographically diversified portfolio of multifamily apartment properties in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Apartment Investment also provides property management and asset management services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Apartment Invest.

Log in and add Apartment Invest (AIV) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.