Shares of AIMT Up 40.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aimmune Therapeu (NASDAQ:AIMT) on September 11th, 2019 at $24.73. In approximately 4 months, Aimmune Therapeu has returned 40.23% as of today's recent price of $34.68.

Over the past year, Aimmune Therapeu has traded in a range of $16.95 to $35.42 and is now at $34.68, 105% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.77% higher and 1.98% higher over the past week, respectively.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing treatments to protect children with food allergies from accidental exposure. Aimmune Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

