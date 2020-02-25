Shares of AGX Up 23.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) on December 16th, 2019 at $37.42. In approximately 2 months, Argan Inc has returned 23.35% as of today's recent price of $46.15.

Over the past year, Argan Inc has traded in a range of $32.43 to $51.95 and is now at $46.15, 42% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.7%.

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiary, designs and builds energy plants. The Company's energy plants include traditional gas as well as alternative energy including biodiesel, ethanol, and renewable energy sources such as wind power and solar.

