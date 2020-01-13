Shares of AGTC Up 90.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) on December 23rd, 2019 at $3.99. In approximately 3 weeks, Applied Genetic has returned 90.72% as of today's recent price of $7.61.

Over the past year, Applied Genetic has traded in a range of $2.53 to $9.50 and is now at $7.61, 201% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 8.6%.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) of Delaware operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company researches and develops new therapies for curing human diseases such as lung and eye diseases. AGTC serves customers in the States of Massachusetts and Nevada.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Applied Genetic shares.

Log in and add Applied Genetic (AGTC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.