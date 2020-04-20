Shares of AGO Up 16.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) on March 25th, 2020 at $25.39. In approximately 4 weeks, Assured Guaranty has returned 16.60% as of today's recent price of $29.60.

In the past 52 weeks, Assured Guaranty share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.64 and a high of $50.77 and are now at $29.60, 117% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. provides financial guaranty insurance and reinsurance coverage. The Company's products include guaranties for municipal finance, structured finance, and infrastructure finance.

