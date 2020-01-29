Shares of AGNC Up 16.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Agnc Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) on September 19th, 2019 at $16.03. In approximately 4 months, Agnc Investment has returned 16.07% as of today's recent price of $18.60.

In the past 52 weeks, Agnc Investment share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.51 and a high of $18.63 and are now at $18.60, 28% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates and manages real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis and financed through collateralized borrowings structured such as repurchase agreements. AGNC Investment serves customers in the United States.

