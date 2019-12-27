Shares of AGIO Up 45.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Agios Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:AGIO) on November 13th, 2019 at $34.38. In approximately 1 month, Agios Pharmaceut has returned 45.55% as of today's recent price of $50.04.

Over the past year, Agios Pharmaceut has traded in a range of $28.36 to $68.94 and is now at $50.04, 76% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.0%.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops therapeutics in the field of cancer metabolism. The Company develops drugs focusing on glycolysis, fatty acid metabolism, and autophagy. Agios Pharmaceuticals operates in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Agios Pharmaceut shares.

Log in and add Agios Pharmaceut (AGIO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.