Shares of AGCO Up 6.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) on March 26th, 2020 at $46.42. In approximately 2 months, Agco Corp has returned 6.82% as of today's recent price of $49.58.

Over the past year, Agco Corp has traded in a range of $35.33 to $81.39 and is now at $49.63, 40% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment. The Company sells a wide range of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts, including tractors, combines, hay tools, sprayers, and forage equipment. AGCO serves customers worldwide.

