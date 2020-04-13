Shares of AFG Up 14.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amer Finl Group (NYSE:AFG) on March 25th, 2020 at $67.07. In approximately 3 weeks, Amer Finl Group has returned 14.93% as of today's recent price of $77.08.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Amer Finl Group have traded between a low of $44.01 and a high of $115.03 and are now at $77.08, which is 75% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

American Financial Group, Inc. provides multi-line property and casualty insurance. The Company also sells tax-deferred annuities and certain life and supplemental health insurance products. American Financial operates in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Amer Finl Group shares.

