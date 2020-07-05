Shares of AES Up 1.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) on March 24th, 2020 at $12.79. In approximately 1 month, Aes Corp has returned 1.76% as of today's recent price of $13.01.

In the past 52 weeks, Aes Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.11 and a high of $21.23 and are now at $13.01, 60% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

The AES Corporation acquires, develops, owns, and operates generation plants and distribution businesses in several countries. The Company sells electricity under long term contracts and serves customers under its regulated utility businesses. AES also mines coal, turns seawater into drinking water, and develops alternative sources of energy.

