Shares of AEP Up 12.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for American Electri (NYSE:AEP) on November 20th, 2019 at $91.11. In approximately 3 months, American Electri has returned 12.11% as of today's recent price of $102.14.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of American Electri have traded between a low of $79.02 and a high of $104.97 and are now at $102.14, which is 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% higher and 0.66% higher over the past week, respectively.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) operates as a public utility holding company. The Company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity to residential and commercial customers. AEP serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of American Electri shares.

