Shares of AEO Down 39.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Amer Eagle Outf (NYSE:AEO) on November 21st, 2019 at $14.35. In approximately 4 months, Amer Eagle Outf has returned 39.91% as of today's recent price of $8.62.

In the past 52 weeks, Amer Eagle Outf share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.10 and a high of $24.30 and are now at $8.62, 21% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. retails men's and women's casual apparel, footwear, outerwear, and accessories. The Company's products include jeans, khakis, t-shirts, and other similar apparel. American Eagle operates in the United States.

