Shares of AEL Up 34.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amer Equity Invt (NYSE:AEL) on March 24th, 2020 at $14.62. In approximately 3 weeks, Amer Equity Invt has returned 34.52% as of today's recent price of $19.66.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Amer Equity Invt have traded between a low of $9.07 and a high of $34.16 and are now at $19.66, which is 117% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company develops, markets, issues, and administers annuities and life insurance products through its subsidiaries. The Company is a full-service underwriter of an array of annuity and insurance products, and is licensed to sell its products throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Amer Equity Invt shares.

Log in and add Amer Equity Invt (AEL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.