Shares of AEIS Down 34.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Adv Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) on February 20th, 2020 at $69.96. In approximately 3 weeks, Adv Energy Inds has returned 34.76% as of today's recent price of $45.64.

In the past 52 weeks, Adv Energy Inds share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $45.64 and a high of $78.49 and are now at $45.64. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% higher and 1.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. provides engineered precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion products and solutions that transform power into various usable forms in a variety of applications ranging from manufacturing and industrial processes to instrumentation and measurement.

