Shares of AEGN Up 39.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) on June 20th, 2019 at $16.86. In approximately 6 months, Aegion Corp has returned 39.01% as of today's recent price of $23.43.

Aegion Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.64 and a 52-week low of $14.12 and are now trading 66% above that low price at $23.43 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Aegion Corp. provides technologies and services to protect, rehabilitate, strengthen, and extend the life of infrastructure assets including pipelines, bridges, buildings, and waterfront structures. The Company provide a variety of infrastructure solutions to the energy and mining, commercial and structural, and water and wastewater markets.

