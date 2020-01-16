Shares of ADTN Down 28.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) on July 18th, 2019 at $14.13. In approximately 6 months, Adtran Inc has returned 28.38% as of today's recent price of $10.12.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Adtran Inc have traded between a low of $8.09 and a high of $17.81 and are now at $10.12, which is 25% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% lower and 0.58% higher over the past week, respectively.

ADTRAN, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services a variety of high-speed digital transmission products. The Company's products are used by telephone companies and corporate end-users to implement advanced digital data services over existing telephone networks. ADTRAN also offers a line of multiplexers which provides modular flexibility.

