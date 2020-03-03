Shares of ADT Down 15.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) on December 23rd, 2019 at $7.79. In approximately 2 months, ADT Inc has returned 15.22% as of today's recent price of $6.60.

Over the past year, ADT Inc has traded in a range of $4.25 to $9.71 and is now at $6.60, 55% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% higher and 2.12% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of ADT Inc.

Log in and add ADT Inc (ADT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.