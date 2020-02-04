Shares of ADSK Down 28.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) on February 24th, 2020 at $194.86. In approximately 1 month, Autodesk Inc has returned 28.73% as of today's recent price of $138.87.

In the past 52 weeks, Autodesk Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $125.38 and a high of $211.58 and are now at $138.87, 11% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Autodesk, Inc. supplies PC software and multimedia tools. The Company's two-dimensional and three-dimensional products are used across industries and in the home for architectural design, mechanical design, geographic information systems and mapping, and visualization applications. Autodesk's software products are sold worldwide through a network of dealers and distributors.

