Shares of ADS Down 1.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS) on January 27th, 2020 at $105.10. In approximately 2 weeks, Alliance Data has returned 1.19% as of today's recent price of $103.84.

Over the past year, Alliance Data has traded in a range of $99.20 to $182.95 and is now at $103.84, 5% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven and transaction-based marketing and customer loyalty solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing, consulting, analytics and creative, email marketing, private label, and co-branded retail credit cards.

