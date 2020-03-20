Shares of ADM Down 19.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Archer-Daniels (NYSE:ADM) on February 24th, 2020 at $42.69. In approximately 3 weeks, Archer-Daniels has returned 19.53% as of today's recent price of $34.35.

Archer-Daniels share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.20 and a 52-week low of $31.01 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $33.50 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, and merchandises agricultural commodities and products. The Company processes oilseeds, corn, milo, oats, barley, peanuts, and wheat. Archer-Daniels-Midland also processes produce products which have primarily two end uses including food or feed ingredients.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Archer-Daniels.

Log in and add Archer-Daniels (ADM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.