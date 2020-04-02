Shares of ACRE Up 14.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ares Commercial (NYSE:ACRE) on January 11th, 2019 at $14.36. In approximately 13 months, Ares Commercial has returned 14.59% as of today's recent price of $16.45.

In the past 52 weeks, Ares Commercial share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.97 and a high of $16.57 and are now at $16.45, 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.10% higher and 0.37% higher over the past week, respectively.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. is a newly organized specialty finance company. The Company is focused on originating, investing in, and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate. Ares Commercial Real Estate serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ares Commercial shares.

Log in and add Ares Commercial (ACRE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.