Shares of ACM Up 25.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aecom (NYSE:ACM) on October 14th, 2019 at $39.43. In approximately 3 months, Aecom has returned 25.10% as of today's recent price of $49.32.

In the past 52 weeks, Aecom share prices have been bracketed by a low of $28.11 and a high of $50.52 and are now at $49.95, 78% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

AECOM provides professional technical services to the United States government, state, local, and non-U.S. governments and agencies, and commercial customers. The Company's services include consulting, planning, architecture, engineering, construction management, project management, asset management, environmental services, and design-build services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Aecom shares.

Log in and add Aecom (ACM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.