Shares of ACM Up 19.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aecom (NYSE:ACM) on April 7th, 2020 at $29.73. In approximately 1 month, Aecom has returned 19.07% as of today's recent price of $35.40.

In the past 52 weeks, Aecom share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.76 and a high of $52.40 and are now at $35.40, 63% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 3.94% lower over the past week, respectively.

AECOM provides professional technical services to the United States government, state, local, and non-U.S. governments and agencies, and commercial customers. The Company's services include consulting, planning, architecture, engineering, construction management, project management, asset management, environmental services, and design-build services.

