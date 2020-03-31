Shares of ACIW Down 34.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Aci Worldwide In (NASDAQ:ACIW) on January 14th, 2020 at $35.91. In approximately 3 months, Aci Worldwide In has returned 34.00% as of today's recent price of $23.70.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Aci Worldwide In have traded between a low of $20.03 and a high of $39.37 and are now at $23.70, which is 18% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

ACI Worldwide, Inc. develops, markets, and supports software products for the global electronics funds transfer market. The Company's products are used to process transactions involving credit cards, debit cards, smart cards, home banking services, checks, and automated clearing and settlement.

