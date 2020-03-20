Shares of ACHN Up 7.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Achillion Pharma (NASDAQ:ACHN) on October 16th, 2019 at $6.27. In approximately 5 months, Achillion Pharma has returned 7.81% as of today's recent price of $6.76.

Over the past year, Achillion Pharma has traded in a range of $2.35 to $7.01 and is now at $6.76, 188% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops solutions for infectious diseases such as HIV, hepatitis, and resistant bacterial infections.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Achillion Pharma shares.

Log in and add Achillion Pharma (ACHN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.