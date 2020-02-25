Shares of ACHN Up 7.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Achillion Pharma (NASDAQ:ACHN) on October 16th, 2019 at $6.27. In approximately 4 months, Achillion Pharma has returned 7.81% as of today's recent price of $6.76.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Achillion Pharma have traded between a low of $2.35 and a high of $7.01 and are now at $6.76, which is 188% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops solutions for infectious diseases such as HIV, hepatitis, and resistant bacterial infections.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Achillion Pharma shares.

