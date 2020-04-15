Shares of ACGL Up -5.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL) on March 27th, 2020 at $29.14. In approximately 3 weeks, Arch Capital Grp has returned 4.96% as of today's recent price of $27.70.

Arch Capital Grp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.32 and a 52-week low of $22.54 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $27.70 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides financial services. The Company offers life, health, and property insurance and reinsurance products, as well as mortgage services. Arch Capital Group serves customers globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Arch Capital Grp shares.

