Shares of ACGL Up 13.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL) on November 27th, 2019 at $42.02. In approximately 3 months, Arch Capital Grp has returned 13.60% as of today's recent price of $47.73.

In the past 52 weeks, Arch Capital Grp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $30.10 and a high of $47.79 and are now at $47.73, 59% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.52% higher and 0.68% higher over the past week, respectively.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides financial services. The Company offers life, health, and property insurance and reinsurance products, as well as mortgage services. Arch Capital Group serves customers globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Arch Capital Grp shares.

