Shares of ACCO Down 24.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) on February 27th, 2020 at $8.10. In approximately 2 weeks, Acco Brands Corp has returned 24.32% as of today's recent price of $6.13.

Over the past year, Acco Brands Corphas traded in a range of $6.09 to $11.38 and are now at $6.12. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Acco Brands Corporation manufactures office products. The Company produces staplers, daily scheduling diaries, shredders, laminating equipment, and presentation boards.

