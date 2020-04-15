Shares of ACCO Up 14.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) on March 26th, 2020 at $4.81. In approximately 3 weeks, Acco Brands Corp has returned 14.88% as of today's recent price of $5.52.

Over the past year, Acco Brands Corp has traded in a range of $3.51 to $11.38 and is now at $5.52, 57% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Acco Brands Corporation manufactures office products. The Company produces staplers, daily scheduling diaries, shredders, laminating equipment, and presentation boards.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Acco Brands Corp shares.

