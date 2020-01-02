Shares of ACC Down 2.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for American Campus (NYSE:ACC) on November 11th, 2019 at $46.99. In approximately 3 months, American Campus has returned 2.37% as of today's recent price of $45.87.

In the past 52 weeks, American Campus share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $50.82 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

American Campus Communities, Inc. owns and operates on and off-campus housing properties within close proximity to colleges and universities. The Company provides development and construction services for student housing properties owned by universities, charitable foundations and others. American Campus Communities also provides third party management and leasing services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of American Campus.

Log in and add American Campus (ACC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.