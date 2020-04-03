Shares of ABTL Down 38.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Autobytel Inc (:ABTL) on July 31st, 2017 at $11.39. In approximately 32 months, Autobytel Inc has returned 38.37% as of today's recent price of $7.02.

In the past 52 weeks, Autobytel Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.63 and a high of $18.32 and are now at $7.02, 6% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

AutoWeb, Inc. provides online commerce and information through its several web sites. The Company provides marketing, data, technology, and management services to benefit every manufacturer and dealership. AutoWeb offers manufacturer and portal auto channels with data and tools to help customers buy cars and generates car sales through its web sites.

