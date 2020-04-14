Shares of ABT Up 14.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) on March 27th, 2020 at $75.56. In approximately 2 weeks, Abbott Labs has returned 14.49% as of today's recent price of $86.50.

Over the past year, Abbott Labs has traded in a range of $61.61 to $92.45 and is now at $85.88, 39% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells a broad and diversified line of health care products and services. The Company's products include pharmaceuticals, nutritional, diagnostics, and vascular products. Abbott markets its products worldwide through affiliates and distributors.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Abbott Labs shares.

