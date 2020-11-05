Shares of ABR Up 32.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) on April 7th, 2020 at $5.66. In approximately 1 month, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has returned 32.69% as of today's recent price of $7.51.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. have traded between a low of $3.54 and a high of $15.32 and are now at $7.51, which is 112% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 8.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

